Bobruisk and Shklov elect delegates to VI All-Belarusian People's Assembly

Preparations for one of the major political events of the next year, the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, are well underway. Delegates from Bobruisk District were elected at a regular session of the district council of deputies. The elected delegates actively participated in the work of public receptions and dialogue platforms. Each of them knows what problems disturb citizens now.

The delegates of the 6th All-Belarusian People's Assembly were also elected in Shklov. It will be represented by nine people from different spheres, including agriculture, education, and medicine.

