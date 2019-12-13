3.42 RUB
Bobruisk and Shklov elect delegates to VI All-Belarusian People's Assembly
Preparations for one of the major political events of the next year, the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, are well underway. Delegates from Bobruisk District were elected at a regular session of the district council of deputies. The elected delegates actively participated in the work of public receptions and dialogue platforms. Each of them knows what problems disturb citizens now.
The delegates of the 6th All-Belarusian People's Assembly were also elected in Shklov. It will be represented by nine people from different spheres, including agriculture, education, and medicine.
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
