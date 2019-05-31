Ministry of Information holds meeting in Bobruisk

The importance of the role of regional media was discussed in Bobruisk by the board of the Ministry of Information. They reviewed the work of the editorial staff and the introduction of new information technologies. The head of the ministry, Alexander Karlyukevich, pointed to the importance of work to improve the content and structure of state regional media sites, promoting their content in social networks and search engines. In addition, the Minister of Information demanded to pay close attention to the development of regional broadcasting.