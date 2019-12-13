PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
25 000 physicians fight coronavirus in Belarus

Their coordinated work allows to harness the spread of the disease, reported the Ministry of Health. 46 000 tests for coronavirus were performed in 13 laboratories. 976 patients undergo treatment. 77 of them need artificial lung ventilation. Over 70 patients recovered and were discharged. No new deaths were reported during the last day.

