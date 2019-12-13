3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
25 000 physicians fight coronavirus in Belarus
Their coordinated work allows to harness the spread of the disease, reported the Ministry of Health. 46 000 tests for coronavirus were performed in 13 laboratories. 976 patients undergo treatment. 77 of them need artificial lung ventilation. Over 70 patients recovered and were discharged. No new deaths were reported during the last day.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All