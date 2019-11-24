Borisov hosts large-scale Berezina-2019 festival

A large-scale festival Berezina-2019 allowed thousands of Belarusians and even guests from abroad to plunge into the era of Napoleon. Enthusiasts from Russia, Poland and even France took part in it.



Traditionally, every year people in Belarus commemorate the fallen regardless of what uniforms they fought in. After all, such festivals no longer divide, but rather unite the nations. Reconstruction is a visual aid and a reminder: the war must remain on the pages of the textbooks and not come out in reality.



