Children's multi-profile regional hospital being built in Borisov
The construction of the children's multi-purpose hospital continues in Borisov. It's designed for 116 seats. The new building will have a delivery department. On the second floor there will be a diagnostic department equipped with ultrasound and endoscopic equipment. Children not only from Borisov, but also from Berezino and Krupki will be able to take advantage of the new facilities.
