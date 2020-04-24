Militaries help to disinfect ambulances in Borisov

A 24-hour disinfection center for ambulances began operating at Borisov Infectious Disease Hospital today. Militaries of the chemical and biological defense service assist the doctors. The ambulances made about 50 trips over the past 24 hours in this hospital alone. The vehicles are disinfected with antiseptic after each call.



Borisov Hospital № 2 was reprofiled into an infectious hospital since the beginning of March. 360 places are additionally provided in 2 outpatient hospitals.



