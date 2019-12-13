3.43 RUB
Japanese Garden to appear in Minsk downtown
Little Japan will appear in the heart of the Belarusian capital. The Botanical Garden has launched the project "Japanese Garden". By the way, this is the first similar experience for Belarus. The idea to plant flowers and plants of the Land of the Rising Sun first appeared in the 1980s, and the experts of landscape architecture and phytodesign have recently started to implement their ideas. And by the end of the next season in the territory of the greenhouse there will be a landscape corresponding to Japan, decorative furnishings, stone sculptures and even a tea house.
In anticipation of the "Japanese Garden," the Botanical is delighting visitors with new insect sculptures that have blended into the landscape of Manchurian Walnut Alley. Children especially like the new decorative "inhabitants" of the garden.
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
