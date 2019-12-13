EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Professional boxing hall opened in Brest

A new sports facility was opened in Brest in the framework of the program of the President's Sports Club "Brave Step", which has no analogues in the world. The project is charitable and primarily created for children in a difficult life situation. Regular Thai boxing and kickboxing classes are held at the sports training centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Anyone can try.

