Meeting with famous Belarusian public figure Alexei Talay held in Brest

A meeting with the famous Belarusian public figure Alexei Talay was held in Brest.

This is the second event of the republican action "The future is in our hands". The employees of the Belarusian Customs Service, Brest Customs, students and schoolchildren took part in the event. The customs employees presented the humanitarian aid to the Talay Foundation for the children of Donbass and coins for the memorial sign "Living Memory of Generations", which will be installed on the territory of the Republican Center for Patriotic Education in the Brest Fortress.

Alexei Talay, paralympian, founder of the charitable foundation:

It is gratifying, indeed, the whole of Belarus is helping Donbass today. We are talking about the fact that the 4th region of the Russian Federation, Kherson Region, is already preparing to send their children to us for vacation and rehabilitation. The world is changing before our eyes. It is already clear to everyone. And in this moment of turbulence we must be together, unite. All of us. And continue the path of our state, I am sure, to a bright future.