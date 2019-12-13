Exhibition about genocide of Belarusian people opens in Brest Fortress

On the eve of the Great Victory Day, an exhibition about the genocide of the Belarusian people opened in the Brest Fortress. The exhibition "We Remember" is located in the Eastern Fort Museum. It was created by the employees of the memorial complex, using documents that prosecutors found during the investigation of a criminal case about the genocide. Many exhibits are presented for the first time. These are things from the places of mass graves of citizens of Brest and its environs killed by fascists.



Grigory Bysyuk, director of the Brest Fortress-Hero Memorial Complex:

Hundreds of villages burned in Belarus, destroyed children, ghettos, including Brest, show that they purposefully destroyed our people from small to large. And at the initiative of Alexander Lukashenko, we exhibited the materials presented by the prosecutor's office in order to show the terrible years of the war and the tortures endured by our Belarusian people. 26 previously unknown places of extermination of civilians were discovered In the Brest Region alone. More than 800 settlements of the region were wiped out from the face of the earth. And these figures are not final.



