Brest Fortress border guards to hold event "Combat Crew" timed to 80th anniversary of Great Patriotic War beginning

These days Belarus recalls with particular pain the tragic date that left the non-healing wounds in the history of our people that took the lives of every third person. 80 years ago, on June 22, Nazi Germany attacked the cities of the Soviet Union. At 4 am, the first steps in the genocide of the Belarusian people began. The enemy aviation struck Brest, Grodno, Lida, Slonim, Baranovichi and other cities. The defense of the Brest Fortress has begun.

And tomorrow, there will be large-scale commemorative events in the country. The main action will take place near the walls of the Brest Hero Fortress memorial. All events will be broadcasted live by Belarusian TV and Radio Company. The Day of National Remembrance will open with a commemorative meeting at 3.30 am. It will be followed by a reconstruction of the events of June 22, 1941, which starts at 5.00. And in the evening in the legendary citadel will host a ceremony and a concert dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War.