Traditional celebration of miraculous icon of Mother of God to take place in Budslau

The building is an architectural monument that has the status of a sanctuary and historical and cultural value of Belarus. Its restoration is now underway. The celebrations are planned in a traditional format, however, with some restrictions and without a pilgrimage. The church will be fenced, the entrance to the building will be closed. All services are scheduled outside. About 30 000 pilgrims are expected at the fest. The events will last for two days. The Holy Mass will take place today. The culmination will be a procession with candles and a copy of the icon of the Mother of God of Budslau. This is one of the most revered Catholic shrines in our country. Believers consider it miraculous. By the way, the celebration in honor of the icon is included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.