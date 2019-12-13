Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus initiates criminal case for incitement of national hatred

The cynicism of the Western politicians knows no limits. During the commemorative ceremony at the Buchenwald Concentration Camp Memorial, to which neither the Russian nor the Belarusian delegations were invited, they removed our country's national flag and replaced it with the symbol of the Belarusian Nazi collaborators of the World War II. The collective West continues to demonstrate total disregard for the heroic feat of the Soviet people. In doing so, as we can see, even the memory of those who stopped fascism decades ago is trampled in order to gain political points.