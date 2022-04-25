Remains of about 30 people executed during World War II found in Chenkovsky Forest

The remains of about 30 people shot during the World War II have been found in Chenkovsky Forest near Gomel. The searchers have been conducted there since last year. It is already known for certain that a real death factory operated in this place. Thousands of civilians were taken to the woods to be killed. Fragments of barbed wire, German coins and elements of weapons were also found on the site. The area of the death camp is comparable to the size of five soccer fields. As historians note, 140 thousand people lived in Gomel before the war and only 20 thousand remained there after the liberation. The servicemen of search platoon of the 52nd Specialized Battalion of the Defense Ministry are working at the site. The prosecutor's office is also looking for witnesses of those terrible days.