Rate of vaccination evidences higher public awareness in fourth coronavirus wave

"Cautious optimism". That is how medics characterize the situation with Covid today. The figures of patients discharge from hospitals have finally increased and are not inferior to hospitalization figures. Yet, it is not getting any easier for our doctors, there are still many serious patients.



Support for health care in the pandemic is at the highest level. On November 6, the President ordered to allocate additional funds to the Ministry of Health from the reserve fund of the head of state. And today all of us have to concentrate our forces in order to prevent the tendency.



In the fourth wave, the public awareness has increased, which is evidenced both by the rate of vaccinations and the fact that there are more and more people wearing masks. The Ministry of Health decided to thank citizens for their responsible attitude to their own health by launching a special project. A package of information signs has been prepared. The concept is simple - a kind of appeal to everyone to be conscious during the pandemic, as well as gratitude to those who have obeyed. The unvaccinated people, as a rule, have a hard time with Covid. Some of them say that they will get vaccinated immediately when they are discharged from a hospital. Yet, many of such patients need further rehabilitation.



