Ability to hit a wide range of targets makes anti-tank missile systems one of the most massive types of weapons

Ability to hit a wide range of targets makes anti-tank missile systems one of the most massive types of weapons. And for the last 60 years they have been used in virtually all armed conflicts and local wars.

Belarusian anti-tank missile systems are of the third generation.

High accuracy is provided by a laser guidance system, protected from interference. And today this is the only guidance device that has an integrated laser rangefinder. The market of anti-tank missile systems is one of the fastest growing. And Belarus is among the world leaders. This is confirmed by the high interest in the Belarusian arms.

