3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
2 reconstruction battles of Great Patriotic War presented on Victory Day at "Stalin Line"
74 years ago, one of the last strategic operations of the Soviet troops, the Berlin offensive operation, ended. Today, a large-scale reconstruction of one of the episodes of this battle took place in the territory of the historical and cultural complex "Stalin Line".
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All