Alexander Lukashenko takes part in opening of new school in Bobruisk

Belarus is beginning a new school year. Today is September 1, the first day of autumn, filled with smiles and flowers. On the Knowledge Day, President Alexander Lukashenko attended the opening of secondary school No. 35 in Bobruisk. The institution was built in less than a year, in a young housing estate of the town.





In addition to everything that should traditionally be there - classrooms, laboratories, school cafeteria, a library - the school building has a vitamin bar, a swimming pool, a shooting gallery, and a ski base. Equipped with a variety of workshops, a choreography and rhythm room, an art room, a costume room, language laboratories, pre-military training rooms, a film projection room, and more. In addition, there is a physical education and sports area consisting of a stadium, volleyball and basketball courts, as well as areas for gymnastics, sports games, shot throwing, and futsal games. The school is designed for more than a thousand students.





The President noted that the improvement of infrastructure - from maternity hospitals, clinics and educational institutions to playgrounds and sports stadiums - is the main focus of state programs for the development of small and medium-sized cities.





President answers journalists' questions







The President answered journalists' questions on September 1. They talked about the most relevant issues. Besides education, the political agenda was also touched upon, from the situation in Afghanistan and the forthcoming trainings West 2021 to the integration of Belarus and Russia. Union programs were the subject of the forthcoming talks between the leaders and the Union State Council. This is only a part of what was said during the president's communication with the press. Read more in our next issues.