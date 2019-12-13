President visits vocational and technical college in Baranovichi on Knowledge Day

Today is the Day of Knowledge in Belarus. This holiday is celebrated not only by schoolchildren. College and secondary vocational students have also returned to their alma mater. This academic year at Baranovichi College of Service Industry began with the visit of Alexander Lukashenko.



The President congratulated all the students on September 1, and at the same time got familiar with the work and life of the educational institution. 565 people study here. These are future make-up artists, hairdressers, fashion designers and many other representatives of the service sector - one of the most demanded professions in the world.



September 1 is both the Day of Knowledge and a kind of Rubicon: the summer is over - it's time to get down to business with new thoughts and plans for the future. The autumn rainy weather did not interfere with the President's visit and the solemn ceremony.



September 1 is also a test of the entire education system. The vocational and secondary special education undergo serious changes: there are 49 resource centers across the country, where students get practical training, 127 colleges, 60 thousand students. However, Alexander Lukashenko made it clear that he is interested not in numbers, but in conditions and opportunities the students have. For example, creativity is good, but artists also need to eat.



Alexander Lukashenko was introduced to literally the entire cycle of clothing production. Meanwhile, journalists were already lining up on the street to communicate with the Head of State. And the first question to Alexander Lukashenko was about the youth.



And when it seemed that the event was over, the President's car suddenly stopped. Alexander Lukashenko came out to talk to local residents, who watched the meeting from the sidelines.

