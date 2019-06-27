3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
More than 4,000 sportsmen live in Village of Athletes
More than 4,000 people now live in the Village of Athletes. An outpatient clinic was built in the village specifically for the European Games. After the sports forum. The medical center employs about a hundred medics who help athletes to recover after competitions. The Village of Athletes now looks like a small copy of Europe. However, it is not necessary to be a polyglot, because everyone here is united by the healthy spirit of competition, and the path to victory, which is equally happy in all countries.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All