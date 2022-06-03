Names of soldiers who died defeating group of German troops immortalized in Novoselki

Memory of Generations. The names of the defenders of Fatherland, who died fighting German troops, were immortalized in the village of Novoselki, Sennensky District, 191 warriors have been buried the mass grave. These are Red Army soldiers and partisans. The researches managed to establish the earlier unknown names. There were fierce fights in this area during operation "Bagration". The heroic pages of history became the topic of the peace lesson in Bogushevsk high school.



Last year, the searchers managed to return from the oblivion the names of more than two and a half thousand defenders of Fatherland in Vitebsk Region. More than 5 thousand names are immortalized on memorial plates. The remains of 468 soldiers were reburied with military honors.



