Specialized sessions start in children's summer camps
Relax, improve your health and find inspiration. Specialized sessionshave started in children's summer camps. Schoolchildren exercise their creativity in Borisov District. Future performers and choreographers recreate in Chaika camp: they stage numbers and hold final concerts. And young performers are preparing an exhibition. Plein-air and open air workshops are on their daily schedule.
Creative and sports, environmental and tourism are among the profiles. In total, almost a thousand camps have prepared thematic programs for children in the region. They also organize colorful flash mobs there. Over the summer, they will unite more than 60 000 schoolchildren from all over Minsk Region.
