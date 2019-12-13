Belarusians show active civil position during early voting

Belarusians are actively demonstrating their civic position - the days of early voting have also shown that. More than 42% have already expressed their opinion.

Many people including young mothers and families with many children, students, elderly people decided to announce their choice early. The high percent of turnout was expected, in fact from the first days there were lines at polling stations. The polling stations operate according to the convenient schedule.

In total, about 5510 polling stations were organized in our country for the Referendum on the Constitution including 217 of the closed-type polling stations - they are open only today (on the basis of hospitals and health resorts). People also vote at home. Thus, every Belarusian has an opportunity to choose the future of the country!