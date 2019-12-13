Criminal case opened against Roman Protasevich in Donbass

A criminal case was opened against Roman Protasevich in Donbass. The blogger detained in Minsk is suspected of participating in the armed conflict in Donbass on the side of Azov, one of the Ukrainian terrorist organizations. A message on the official website of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic says that Protasevich, being the deputy commander of communications of the 2nd Shock Army, took part in hostilities from summer 2014 to winter 2015. The suspect may be involved in shelling of populated areas in Donbass, as well as to the death and injury of civilians in the region.