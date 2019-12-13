3.43 RUB
Remains of 18 Red Army soldiers re-buried in Dubrovensky District
The remains of 18 Red Army soldiers were reburied in the Dubrovensky District. The ceremony took place at the military burial site in the agro-town of Zaruby. The remains of soldiers were found by searchers of Pavlodar search group "Maidan Zholy" from Kazakhstan, who came to theregion in the middle of June. Among the items found near the buried Red Army soldiers there were three medallions. it was impossible to read the data on them because of bad condition of things.
More than 43 thousand Red Army soldiers were lost the fights for liberation of the Dubrovensky District during the Great Patriotic War. They were buried in 27 mass graves in the territory of the district.
