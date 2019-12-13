Remains of 18 Red Army soldiers re-buried in Dubrovensky District

The remains of 18 Red Army soldiers were reburied in the Dubrovensky District. The ceremony took place at the military burial site in the agro-town of Zaruby. The remains of soldiers were found by searchers of Pavlodar search group "Maidan Zholy" from Kazakhstan, who came to theregion in the middle of June. Among the items found near the buried Red Army soldiers there were three medallions. it was impossible to read the data on them because of bad condition of things.