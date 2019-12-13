EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
V. Yelfimov: External cataclysms created from abroad will not be able to break the Belarusian state

External cataclysms created from abroad will not be able to break the Belarusian state. Such an opinion is shared by political analyst Vadim Yelfimov. Our country pursues a coherent foreign and domestic policy and stands firmly on its feet. The expert community and representatives of the media of Minsk Region discussed it today during a dialogue platform on the results of the "Big Conversation". Contrary to sanctions, fakes and pressure of the West, Belarus retains its strategic goal of building a prosperous, peaceful and socially oriented state.


The dialogue platform participants also agreed that the past year was difficult for Belarus, but our country passed the test of strength. Economy, health care, and most importantly, the society showed its maturity and passed the exam successfully.


