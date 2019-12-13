V. Yelfimov: External cataclysms created from abroad will not be able to break the Belarusian state

External cataclysms created from abroad will not be able to break the Belarusian state. Such an opinion is shared by political analyst Vadim Yelfimov. Our country pursues a coherent foreign and domestic policy and stands firmly on its feet. The expert community and representatives of the media of Minsk Region discussed it today during a dialogue platform on the results of the "Big Conversation". Contrary to sanctions, fakes and pressure of the West, Belarus retains its strategic goal of building a prosperous, peaceful and socially oriented state.