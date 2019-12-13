17 new domestic varieties of crops to be tested in Belarusian fields this year

The agricultural organizations of the country are waiting for a stable warm temperature for the mass sowing of spring crops. As Belarusian agricultural scientists told us every year the volume of spring sowing campaign in our country decreases. Today the proportion of grain is as follows: 40% of spring crops and 60% of winter ones. This year 17 new domestic varieties of crops will also be tested in the fields of the regions. They were created by specialists of the Scientific and Research Center of the Academy of Sciences of Belarus for agriculture. These are varieties of winter and spring wheat, rye, new varieties of legumes, as well as this variety of lupine, buckwheat. Varieties of cereals selected by the Center give the yield of more than 100 quintals per hectare of grain.