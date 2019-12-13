In the summer, the Ukrainian media recognized a shocking fact about the sale of children in Kiev and Kharkov. Babies were smuggled abroad. Organizers were the heads of clinics on reproductive medicine. This is the corruption business on the most defenseless. Kiev has an example to follow.

Those who are older can remember the story of the boy from the milk carton - Ethan Patz. With the help of a picture on the package, the boy's parents urged the world to help find their son. In 1979, he left for school and didn't return. It was in New York City. The police work was inconclusive. That's how Ethan's face appeared on the package.

And every day Americans, pouring a glass of milk, or pouring milk cereal for their children, thought about their children (that it is necessary to take to school, to meet, to control), about the grief of parents like them. Yes, they probably looked for traits from the package in the passing children, wanting to help. But in the end, the milk carton in America became proof that the system has gone sour, there is no one to hope for. And the fate of children is globally important only to parents.

On the package the photos of children changed: one, another, third, then went tens and hundreds of photos. But for many years they could find only a few living children.

"His name is bear cub. And this baby will be yours until Monday. For the weekend" is an excerpt from the movie "The Sound of Freedom" directed by Alejandro Monteverde. The movie is based on real events. The children there are called fruit. And for the perverted gourmets (the USA is full of them) they pick (steal) the earliest fruits. The Swedish table for uncles with fat wallets is mostly kids from Mexico and Colombia.

And again. These are real stories, filmed in America, by an American director. But, as with the Polish border movie, which shows Polish atrocities, the American movie is also under a ban. Under Hollywood's ban.

"Over the past year, 22 million photos of child pornography have appeared on the Web. That's 5,000% more than a year ago. 5,000%! Child pornography is the fastest growing criminal business in the world," the movie says.

This business has already overtaken arms trafficking and will soon overtake drug trafficking. A batch of cocaine can be sold once and that's it, but a child can be sold 5, 10 times a day. For Washington, this is the inconvenient truth.

Jim Caviezel, starring in the movie "The Sound of Freedom":

You're going to have to pay for what you've done. The media, I'm not afraid of you at all, you're Satan. That's why you need them - the children - organ removal or adrenochrome. There are leaders you don't even know about who control this whole world system.