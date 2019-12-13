Andrey Sych: CSTO leaders take fundamental geopolitical challenges together

Security is the main function of any state. And security in all its manifestations: economic, food, and, of course, physical. Providing it alone is actually an impossible task.



According to our analyst Andrey Sych, hot conflicts are becoming an everyday reality. Moreover, hot local conflicts all over the world are becoming an everyday reality, and the confrontation of the major geopolitical players is gaining momentum. This is why Belarus takes an active part in the development of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and one of the most important decisions of the CSTO summit in Dushanbe was to coordinate the participation of representatives of the military bloc in the UN peacekeeping operations.



Anti-Chinese military bloc AUKUS



The night before the CSTO summit, a new military bloc AUKUS was created by the US, UK and Australia without warning. This alliance is already being positioned as an anti-Chinese one. It is important to remember the "generous" gift of $85 billion in the form of advanced weapons, which went to the Taliban fighters. This made the movement one of the most combat-ready structures in the world.



The American chain of successive actions to create tension in the region



The Americans have certainly made a hilarious and simultaneously shocking escape from Afghanistan, but it all adds up to an absolutely coherent chain of actions to create tension in the region. This is exactly what the president of Belarus said on the eve of the summit in Dushanbe, emphasizing the need for a common CSTO and SCO position on the Afghanistan issue. The situation in the country is close to a humanitarian catastrophe. The number of possible refugees is millions.



The United States is trying to oppose the formation of a multipolar world



All this is a consequence of the anti-Chinese and anti-Russian policy of the United States, which, at all costs, is trying to oppose the formation of a multipolar world.



Belarus is already facing the consequences of the American foreign policy



In fact, Belarus has already faced the consequences of the American foreign policy in the form of the migration crisis on the border. And Europe is looking to the East with appetite. Poland wants to rearm over the next 15 years at a cost of $133 billion.



The permanent traffic of weapons towards Belarus appeared in Ukraine. An unknown person arranged an armed provocation on the border by firing at a border post. It may seem a trifle, but sometimes one shot is enough to start military clashes.



This "friendly" policy of our neighbors makes even peace-loving countries keep their hands on their pulse. It is not a question of getting involved in a military race. The CSTO continues to respond adequately to external challenges, with a greater emphasis on peacekeeping activities as part of international institutions.



