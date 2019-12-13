PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Minsk to host International Book Fair in February

Minsk will host the XXVII International Book Fair. The forum will be held on 14, Pobediteley Avenue in early February. Among the honorary guest countries are Russia and the United States. In total, three hundred exhibitors from 30 countries will take part in it. The program also includes meetings with publishers and favorite authors.

The exhibition-fair will be held under the slogan "Belarus - Open Book", Performances of Belarusian playwrights will be shown in Minsk theaters, and a poetic bus will be organized along Pobediteley Avenue.

