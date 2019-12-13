3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
56 teachers to compete in final of "Teacher of the Year" competition
Competition "Teacher of the Year" starts in Belarus! The grand opening is today. 56 teachers from all over the country, who won in the regional and Minsk city stages, will compete in the final. There are 42 women and 14 men among the participants. The average age of the contestants is 39, and the average length of working experience is 16. Competition tests will start tomorrow. The program traditionally includes self-presentation of participants, lessons in an unfamiliar class, testing and master classes.
The name of the best teacher will be announced on October 2 on the eve of the Teacher's Day. The winner will receive the main prize - a car. "Teacher of the Year" competition is held once every 3 years.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All