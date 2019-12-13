56 teachers to compete in final of "Teacher of the Year" competition

Competition "Teacher of the Year" starts in Belarus! The grand opening is today. 56 teachers from all over the country, who won in the regional and Minsk city stages, will compete in the final. There are 42 women and 14 men among the participants. The average age of the contestants is 39, and the average length of working experience is 16. Competition tests will start tomorrow. The program traditionally includes self-presentation of participants, lessons in an unfamiliar class, testing and master classes.



The name of the best teacher will be announced on October 2 on the eve of the Teacher's Day. The winner will receive the main prize - a car. "Teacher of the Year" competition is held once every 3 years.



