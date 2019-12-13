PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Central Region presents about 250 projects in finals of research works competition

Innovations for crop production and construction, promising IT projects and developments in medicine. The 24th regional competition of research works united all these spheres. Students from the Central Region presented about 250 projects in the final.

Linguistics, chemistry, computer science, history: the winners were named in each section.


President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All