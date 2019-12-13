3.42 RUB
Central Region presents about 250 projects in finals of research works competition
Innovations for crop production and construction, promising IT projects and developments in medicine. The 24th regional competition of research works united all these spheres. Students from the Central Region presented about 250 projects in the final.
Linguistics, chemistry, computer science, history: the winners were named in each section.
