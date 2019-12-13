3.42 RUB
N. Kochanova meets with lecturers and cadets of Police Academy in dialogue platform format
The Council of the Republic closely cooperates with the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The specialists of the educational institution work as experts in the legal assessment of legislative acts. That's what Natalia Kochanova said today, visiting the Police Academy. The meeting of the President of the Council of the Republic with the lecturers and cadets of the Academy was held in the format of a dialogue platform. They talked about many things, including the situation with coronavirus and the importance of vaccination. One of the key topics was also the role of a teacher.
The Chairperson of the Council of the Republic had a tour of the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, got familiar with the educational process, modern material and technical base, in particular, a multifunctional multimedia center. Natalia Kochanova expressed her gratitude to the staff for their dedication to the country and the people, noting that their service is aimed at preserving peace and tranquility. And last year, they showed that they are true patriots.
