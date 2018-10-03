EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
5th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia to be best one in history

Belarusian parliamentarians expressed their confidence in this. Five representatives of the standing committees of the Council of the Republic spoke to journalists in Minsk today.

The sections on the forum will be devoted to different subjects: fr om international and economic security to unification of legislation within the framework of the Union State. The participants will discuss issues related to ensuring equal rights of citizens of the two countries, as well as the same business conditions for legal entities. It is expected that more than 70 documents on cooperation will be signed, business contracts will be signed totaling not less than 500 million dollars.

The Forum of Regions will be held in Mogilev on October 10-12. 20 governors of Russia have confirmed their participation in it. One of the features of the forum will be the exhibition-fair of crafts, wh ere the masters of arts and crafts, as well as folklore groups of the two countries will present their products. 

