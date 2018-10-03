3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
5th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia to be best one in history
Belarusian parliamentarians expressed their confidence in this. Five representatives of the standing committees of the Council of the Republic spoke to journalists in Minsk today.
The sections on the forum will be devoted to different subjects: fr om international and economic security to unification of legislation within the framework of the Union State. The participants will discuss issues related to ensuring equal rights of citizens of the two countries, as well as the same business conditions for legal entities. It is expected that more than 70 documents on cooperation will be signed, business contracts will be signed totaling not less than 500 million dollars.
The Forum of Regions will be held in Mogilev on October 10-12. 20 governors of Russia have confirmed their participation in it. One of the features of the forum will be the exhibition-fair of crafts, wh ere the masters of arts and crafts, as well as folklore groups of the two countries will present their products.
President
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
Politics
All
Society
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Belarus to take part in Miss Universe contest for the first time
What should Belarusian army expect from geopolitical shifts after US election?
Belarusian border guards found another corpse of refugee on border with Poland
In the world
All
Why Europeans are ready to leave their homeland with population of Latvia rapidly declining
Messenger of end on grave of the European garden - why Europe is so afraid of Trump
President of Abkhazia calls events in Sukhum on November 15 an attempted coup d'etat
Iran demands $1 trillion in compensation from the US for sanctions imposed
Regions
All
Incidents
All