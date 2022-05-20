Memorable capsules put in foundation of the Old Believer Church of St. Elijah the Prophet

A step towards the spiritual unity of the Belarusian Orthodox Church. The ceremony of laying a memorable capsule in the foundation of the Old Believer Church of St. Elijah, the Prophet of Elijah, which is now under construction, took place in Minsk. A prayer and a solemn service were led by Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl, High Priest of all Belarus Veniamin. The complex will be the first center of the Orthodox Old Believers in the Belarusian capital. It will be located in Loshitsa District across the street from Loshitsa manor and park complex, in Mayakovskogo Street. Old Believers have been dreaming of their big temple for decades. Until then, the community of more than 350 hundred believers in honor of Elijah the Prophet had lived in a house church. Since the late 1990s, the community had been a part of the Old Orthodox Pomeranian Church. In 2006 by the decision of Synod it was incorporated into the jurisdiction of the Belarusian exarchate.



Today the outlines of St. Elijah's Church are "out of the ground". The ground floor is being completed. In June, the first floor will be completed, and the roof will be finished by winter. Stylistic solution of the church in accordance with the canons of Old Believers: 8-end cross will look to the East.



