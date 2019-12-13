3.42 RUB
Unique exhibition "We are not Slaves!" opens in Gomel
A unique exhibition "We are not Slaves!" devoted to "Ostarbeiter" topic opened in Gomel. This term was used by the Germans to refer to the residents of Eastern Europe who were taken to Germany for forced labor. The rich exposition is the result of painstaking work of scientists and law enforcement officers. It is based on declassified KGB archives, which revealed to the world the shocking details about the Nazi regime. Moreover, the study of the obtained materials will be the reason for initiation of new criminal cases, said the prosecutor of Gomel Region Viktor Morozov.
I believe that today there are grounds to bring claims against those German firms that used the forced slave labor of our people in order to convey to the world community that slaves, including Belarusians, worked in German factories during the World War II.
The State Archives of Gomel Region keeps more than 30 thousand documents related to the Belarusian "Ostarbeiters". The study of the materials continues.
