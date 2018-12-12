PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Gomel lights up New Year Tree

By tradition, it was installed on the largest square of ​​the regional center. Instead of ordinary light bulbs, pixel lights are used this year, which are controlled by a computer program. Each of the light elements shines with a certain frequency. Together, the light elements form a cone-shaped screen, where animated images are broadcast. They change every 5-10 seconds and are synchronized with music.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All