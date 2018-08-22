Gomel holds 19th championship Ministry of Internal Affairs dog handlers

55 of the strongest dogs from all over the country will be presented in Gomel at the 19th championship of internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Dogs have to show accuracy and speed in apprehending criminals, detecting explosives and drugs. They will have to demonstrate not only physical, but also psychological stability: for example, their reaction to the sound of firearms. The winner's name will be announced this Friday. Organizers emphasize: the purpose of the championship is not only to reveal the best, but also to improve the skill of the dog handlers.