Old bridge demolished in Gomel

The new bridge remained, but the old one was demolished. The car ferry across the Sozh, built on the E-95 highway more than 30 years ago, was closed in 2018. Then the bridge was given an emergency status. A new one was built nearby in a year, it was put into operation last autumn. This made it possible to restore communication on the part of the highway border of the Russian Federation and Ukraine.



The directed explosion was carried out in compliance with all safety measures. The new bridge, which was briefly blocked off, was not damaged. The explosion technicians of the Ministry of Emergency Situations used more than 250 kilograms of TNT. Now the old structures are being dismantled.



