Presentation of book "Genocide of the Belarusian People" held in Gomel

Preserving the historical truth. The presentation of the book "The Genocide of the Belarusian People" took place in Gomel. The publication came out under the general editorship of Prosecutor General of Belarus Andrei Shved. The work describes in detail the crimes of the occupiers on the territory of our country with facts, eyewitness testimonies, and archival data. A particular attention is paid to the events of 2020. The book proves the criminal essence of the collaborationist symbols. It is inadmissible to use it on a land drenched in the blood of our ancestors.



The book is in two languages - Russian and English. That is, if someone does not know Russian, he can read it in English and learn our point of view on the events that took place, in particular, during the Great Patriotic War. This is also very important.



The book "The Genocide of the Belarusian People" was published under the auspices of the publishing house "Belarus" with 2,500 copies. There are plans to print another 1,500 books.



