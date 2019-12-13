Dialogue between business and government representatives takes place in Gomel

More than two hundred people took part in the round table, which was held in the format of a video conference today: representatives of small and medium businesses, relevant ministries and departments participated. The agenda included the problematic issues faced by entrepreneurs in the regions. Statistics show that the interest of Belarusians in their own business is growing. Small and medium businesses contribute to the economy development. They form more than 20% of GDP and 40% of the country's export of services. Therefore, support from the state will continue.