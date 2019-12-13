3.42 RUB
Best policemen of region awarded in Gomel Palace and Garden Complex
More than 60 employees of the internal affairs bodies were awarded letters of thanks from the President, medals "for impeccable service" and "distinction", new titles and certificates of the city and regional level. They represent traffic police, operatives department and juvenile affairs inspectorate. 10 female representatives are among the best.
At the end of 2020, law enforcement officers of Gomel Region have solved all the murders and crimes related to the infliction of grievous bodily harm. The number of robberies and hooliganism has decreased.
