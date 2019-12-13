PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Mass burial of Great Patriotic War found in Gomel Region

The genocide has no statute of limitations. Prosecutors establish new facts testifying to the deliberate destruction of the Belarusian people by the Nazis during the Great Patriotic War.

A mass burial place of peaceful residents was found in Gomel Region. They were shot by the Nazis. The number of victims can reach a thousand people. 135 unrecorded burial places of civilians were found in Vitebsk Region.


