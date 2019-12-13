Remains of 8 innocent victims of fascism reburied in Gorodok

The remains of 8 civilians who were shot in Vorobyovy Gory tract during the Nazi occupation were reburied in Gorodok today. They were found during the restoration work of the Pantheon of Memory located here. The area became a place for the execution of Belarusians, Jews, and Russians during the Great Patriotic War. More than 8000 residents died in this district. The invaders destroyed 306 villages, 13 of which shared the fate of Khatyn.