Requiem meeting held in Gorodok District
Residents of the northern region joined the event "Come and bow. Living Road of Memory". A requiem meeting was held in the territory of memorial complex "Pantheon of Memory" in Vorobyovy Gory tract of Gorodok District. It was a favorite resting place for local residents before the Great Patriotic War, and the invaders carried out bloody massacres here during the occupation. The punishers shot hundreds of Jews from August to October of 1941. Some of them managed to escape. During the occupation of Gorodok District, the Nazis shot and burned alive 800 people. Today the memory of the dead was honored with a minute of silence.
During the Great Patriotic War, the invaders partially or completely destroyed more than 300 villages in Gorodok District. The soil from each village will be collected in a special capsule and laid in the territory of memorial "Pantheon of Memory".
