Installation of national monument to be completed soon at Trostenets memorial complex

The installation of a national monument, which is dedicated to the Austrian Jews who died in the death camp near the village of Maly Trostinets, is being completed at the Trostenets memorial. The monument was named the Array of Names. Today, the Belarusian Academy of Arts hosted a project presentation with participation of sculptors who worked on the creation of the monumental composition.

Trostenets is the largest death camp in Belarus and the occupied regions of the Soviet Union. According to historians, more than 540 thousand people died there, including captive citizens of Austria, Poland, Czechoslovakia, and France.

