Parliamentarians join "Our Children" campaign in Grodno
The parliamentarians joined the marathon of good deeds. Thus, a deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Elena Potapova visited a matinee at the kindergarten for children with severe speech disorders in Grodno. A traditional fairy tale performance with contests and sweet gifts was prepared for the children, and a special room for sand therapy was equipped in the kindergarten where children can develop their fine motor skills.
Special light tables for drawing with sand on glass, according to the teachers, will significantly improve the performance of children with speech disorders. This type of creativity stimulates the accelerated development of thinking, improves memory and coordination.
