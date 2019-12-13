3.43 RUB
Restored historical plaques of 1949 returned to old bridge in Grodno
Grodno received another gift. Historical plaques of 1949 were returned to the old bridge. They were placed there when the main city crossing was restored after the war. Then an important event was timed to coincide with the 10th anniversary reunification of Belarus. The unique plaques were removed in 2000 and were kept in warehouses for a long time due to reconstruction works. Now 4 plaques are installed in historical places on both sides of the bridge pillars.
