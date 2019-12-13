3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian delegation receives Holy Fire in Jerusalem: The holy relic will be brought to Belarus by a special flight
The miracle happened today in the Holy Sepulchre Church at about 3 pm. More than two thousand pilgrims from all over the world have gathered for the ceremony at the main shrine of the Christians.
The Holy Fire was also received by the Belarusian delegation, composed of representatives of the government, the Belarusian Orthodox Church and the Foundation in Honor of St. Euphrosyne of Polotsk. Today the holy relic will be delivered to Belarus by a special flight.
In Jerusalem this year, the holy ceremony took place in conditions of increased security measures.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All