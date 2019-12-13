Belarusian delegation receives Holy Fire in Jerusalem: The holy relic will be brought to Belarus by a special flight

The miracle happened today in the Holy Sepulchre Church at about 3 pm. More than two thousand pilgrims from all over the world have gathered for the ceremony at the main shrine of the Christians.

The Holy Fire was also received by the Belarusian delegation, composed of representatives of the government, the Belarusian Orthodox Church and the Foundation in Honor of St. Euphrosyne of Polotsk. Today the holy relic will be delivered to Belarus by a special flight.