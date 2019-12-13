New resident registered in Industrial Park "Great Stone"

China-Belarusian Innovation Center of Industrial Technologies became a new resident of the Industrial Park. The development of new innovative materials, digitalization in production, bio- and eco-technologies, as well as -modern industrial technologies are among the areas of cooperation. The platform for work will be an innovative center for the commercialization of scientific and technological achievements in the park.



The creation of such a center will make it possible to implement the advanced ideas of the economies of the countries, as well as to strengthen cooperation in this field.



